Know Your Customer, APH to provide expanded offering for fintechs worldwide

Axiom Prepaid Holdings (APH) is an independently owned prepaid card issuing company, which works with fintechs through white label solutions.

Know Your Customer provides digital solutions to global clients across a variety of regulated sectors to identify and verify companies and individuals during client onboarding, ensuring companies can confidently conduct their KYC and anti-money laundering (AML) functions.

The collaboration will combine the two organisations’ expertise into one integrated, end-to-end solution for the issuing and management of white labelled prepaid cards.