



Knot is a merchant connectivity platform that optimises interactions between consumers, merchants, and financial institutions. Its tools enable users to update payment details, manage subscriptions, and access transaction data.

Through this partnership, PayPal users can update their PayPal-branded card-on-file details with various merchants by utilising Knot's CardSwitcher technology. Additionally, this integration empowers PayPal users to keep their payment information up to date, ensuring simplified transactions while reducing complexities during checkout.

Merchants can benefit from Knot's solution without any technical integration, providing a straightforward and secure process that increases customer satisfaction and boosts conversion rates. This partnership highlights both companies' dedication to utilising technology for an optimised digital payment experience.

Knot has partnered with financial institutions and fintech companies, such as American Express, Bilt, and Step. The recent collaboration with PayPal supports Knot’s commitment to creating a financially interconnected future for both users and merchants.

How it works

When it comes to PayPal users, they need to log into their preferred merchants through the PayPal app and then add their PayPal-branded cards to selected merchants using Knot’s CardSwitcher. This process removes the necessity for manual data entry, ensuring that future transactions are simplified. This boosts user confidence and supports simplified checkouts.

Other partnerships from PayPal

In March 2025, PayPal announced a collaboration with Ignyte aimed at fostering the growth of the startup and SME ecosystem in the UAE. This initiative empowered companies to operate internationally and grow their ventures more effectively in the digital economy.

It reflected PayPal’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and development in the UAE and the broader Middle East region.