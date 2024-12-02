As part of this partnership, Knab will continue to benefit from a dedicated access to Worldline's Instant Payments back-office service, part of Worldline's extensive and modular back-office processing product portfolio.

This portfolio can also handle other payment solutions such as SEPA, high-value, and multi-currency payments, which will also be handled by Worldline following the extension of this partnership. This modular EPC (European Payments Council) and PSD2 compliant portfolio can be used by any bank.

The implementation of this portfolio can be secured within ten months. This short time to market allows Worldline's customers, such as Knab, to benefit from outsourcing and rapidly provide their end customers with future-proof solutions.













How outsourcing benefits Knab

Worldlines officials stated that the benefits of outsourcing back-office services to them are clear. Their capability to act as an agile business partner is demonstrated by the short time to market of the company's back-office processing product portfolio. Moving forward, they can support Knab in a broader range of their business and, in turn, help them to service their customers.

Outsourcing back-office services is a viable solution for companies, including banks, seeking to introduce new operating models for their payments processing business. While lowering costs on one hand, it also allows them to reduce complexity and use their resources more efficiently in areas where they can make a difference.





More details on Knab

Knab is a Dutch online bank founded in 2012. A bank that does things just a little differently than other banks. Instead of products and rules, Knab prioritises the customer. They embrace all the innovation of the digital world and add human understanding. Over 300.000 Dutch people now bank with Knab, including entrepreneurs.

