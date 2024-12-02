KLM integrates Apple Pay to KLM app

Customers need to connect their Maestro debit card (PIN card) to Apple Pay (once only) after which they will be able to authorise payments in the KLM App using a fingerprint (Touch ID) or facial scan (Face ID). The Maestro debit card has to be issued by a bank that cooperates with Apple Pay.

When customers use a debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card number is not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on the device. Each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

To integrate Apple Pay into the KLM App, KLM has joined forces with payment service provider Adyen.