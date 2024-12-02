KLM customers can pay for tickets on KLM.com, WeChat using WeChat Pay

KLM is the first non-Chinese airline to offer this payment option on the social media platform in mainland China.

WeChat has over 963 million monthly active users of which 600 million have activated WeChat Pay. This is a payment feature integrated into the WeChat app, which makes it possible for users to complete payment quickly with smartphones without leaving the platform.

WeChat Pay is accepted almost everywhere in China and over 40% of all mobile transactions is being executed this way. The service is available for all users that have a Chinese bank account.

Once a passenger booked a ticket on KLM.com via desktop, and chooses WeChat as the preferred payment option, a QR code appears. Users scan this code which refers them to WeChat Pay, the money is amortised and the payment is done.

If a customer booked a ticket on mobile or via the WeChat app, and chooses WeChat as the preferred payment option, the customer is automatically referred to WeChat Pay and able to pay for the ticket. Users need to bind their bankcard only once to use WeChat Pay.

KLM opened a WeChat account in 2014 offering her Chinese passengers service, brand content and commercial offers via the platform. Since May 2017, KLM customers have the choice to receive their booking confirmation, check-in notification, boarding pass and flight status updates via WeChat.

So far nearly 25% of all Chinese KLM customers booking online receive their flight info via WeChat. KLM gets over 8,000 servicing questions a week, mainly in Simplified Chinese.