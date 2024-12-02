



The round was led by Global PayTech Ventures, Antler Elevate, and Shapers, with additional participation from the former CEO of Mollie and the former COO of Adyen.









SMB support across Europe

Company officials note a gap in the in-person payment market when compared to advances in online payments. Additionally, 40% of POS systems in Europe are disconnected despite handling EUR 7.9 trillion in annual POS volumes. This presents a clear opportunity for disruption through integrated payment solutions.

To address this, Klearly aims to improve the way SMBs handle in-person payments across Europe by helping SaaS partners to integrate payments directly into their platforms. By leveraging existing hardware and optimising pricing, the company wants to make in-person payments more convenient and accessible.

The company’s technology replaces legacy systems and traditional POS systems with data-driven solutions that can be utilised on any device, including Android smartphones, Apple devices, and modern payment terminals.

Additionally, Klearly was chosen by Apple to be one of the first fintech startups to partner for the launch of Tap to Pay on iPhone.

Klearly partners with SaaS providers to embed payment functionalities directly into their platforms, helping SMBs digitise operations, improve efficiency, and enhance customer experiences.

Its users include restaurants, clubs, fast food businesses and bars, beauty salons, taxi drivers, market stalls, businesses that sell at events, and any type of self-employed business. The company’s product enables businesses to retain their existing bank accounts and easily switch between providers if needed.

Officials from Global PayTech Ventures note that merchants look for solutions that can be customised according to their own needs. Klearly can capitalise on this trend by offering scalable payment integration solutions tailored to the unique requirements of each merchant.





More about Klearly

Klearly provides challenger tech to bank-supplied hardware, aiming for compliance with any device.

In the last two years, the company onboarded 4000 merchants and achieved 500% growth in payment volume in 2024.

Klearly’s flagship offering, Tap to Pay on iPhone, allows merchants to securely accept payments on everyday devices. The feature is expected to handle EUR 11.8 billion globally by 2028, up from EUR 1 billion in 2023.



