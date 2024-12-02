Klaviyo partners with Square to personalise shopping experiences

Businesses can automatically send messages based on channel engagement, profile, or event data and predictive analytics to reach the right customers at the right time.











Tailoring offers based on customer data

With this new integration, sellers can sync real-time and historical data, including event-level data, profile properties, and catalogue information, from Square Online into Klaviyo and use it to deliver truly personalised experiences across marketing channels. For businesses using Square Point of Sale, Klaviyo will also receive customer purchase data made through in-person locations to help connect offline and online interactions.

Businesses can automatically send messages based on channel engagement, profile, or event data and predictive analytics to reach the right customers at the right time.

Officials form Klaviyo said that big and small business, storing and utilising their customer data in a way that improves their experience is no longer a nice to have. It’s a need to have. They’re excited about the possibilities this integration brings to Square sellers and to see more of these partnerships come to life as they continue to think about the relationship between physical and digital and unifying product information across in-store and online channels.





In August 2022, Klaviyo has partnered with Shopify, as the latter will also make a strategic investment in Klaviyo.

As part of the partnership, Klaviyo will become the recommended email solution partner for Shopify Plus, a special plan designed for merchants with higher volume sales that adds extra functionality, scalability, and support from Shopify’s base-level offering. Moreover, Klaviyo will have early access to all new Shopify development futures, which will strengthen the partnership between the two platforms and accelerate the adoption of new technologies aiming to help merchants navigate the latest shifts in online marketing.

Klaviyo is already a top solution in the Shopify App Store, and the strategic partnership with the ecommerce solution provider will benefit customers by strengthening opportunities and prepare them for a dynamic marketing environment.