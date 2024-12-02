Klaviyo partners with Shopify





About the partnership

As part of the partnership, Klaviyo will become the recommended email solution partner for Shopify Plus, a special plan designed for merchants with higher volume sales that adds extra functionality, scalability, and support from Shopify’s base-level offering. Moreover, Klaviyo will have early access to all new Shopify development futures, which will strengthen the partnership between the two platforms and accelerate the adoption of new technologies aiming to help merchants navigate the latest shifts in online marketing.

Klaviyo is already a top solution in the Shopify App Store, and the strategic partnership with the ecommerce solution provider will benefit customers by strengthening opportunities and prepare them for a dynamic marketing environment.





A vector for change in ecommerce

Klaviyo’s customer platform unifies client journey data under a simple solution, while making data accessible and actionable. This way, marketers can leverage the data to acquire and retain customers on their own terms. At the same time, the company’s software integrates with other powerful ecommerce platforms, including BigCommerce, Magento, Stripe, and WooCommerce, and over 200 other apps.

Klaviyo has been an important part of the Shopify ecosystem since 2017, and their strategic partnership, following Shopify’s interest in in actively investing in the former will benefit merchants in the long run. Together, the companies count for renown brands like Glossier and OSEA and can further help large enterprises to boost their sales and increase their online presence.

About the companies

Klaviyo is a unified customer platform that provides online brands direct ownership of their customer data and interactions, helping them turn customer transactions into long-term ecommerce relationships. By using the company’s in-house developed products, brands can combine customers’ data with over 200 native integrations to automate personalised email and SMS communications to better target the audience’s needs when it comes to online shopping.

The company already counts for over 100,000 clients, including Dermalogica, Citizen Watches, and several family-owned businesses looking to scale up.

Shopify is a Canada-based multinational ecommerce company and has developed a proprietary ecommerce platform for online stores and retail POS systems. Founded in 2006, Shopify is one of the country’s most successful businesses, with millions of the world’s most successful brands as customers.