Klarpay launches exclusive Entrepreneur Accounts solution

Following this announcement, the Entrepreneur Accounts will be provided for members that already hold accounts with Klarpay AG, as the company will continue its commitment to providing personalised services in order to meet their needs, preferences, and demands in an ever-evolving industry.







More information on the product launch

Switzerland-based Klarpay AG represents a fintech company that provides online businesses with access to multi-currency personalised IBAN accounts, digital disbursement services, card and alternative payments, uber transparent fees, and well as global payment acceptance opportunities. Klarpay AG focuses on delivering digital businesses borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts, as well as payment services.

Klarpay’s Entrepreneur Accounts was developed in order to provide a comprehensive and secure suite of exclusive benefits that are aimed to optimise the manner in which entrepreneurs manage their finances and streamline transactions. In addition, the solution will allow members to set up multiple accounts that are customised to their business needs.

At the same time, the Entrepreneur Accounts will enable them to segregate personal and business expenses efficiently and securely, while also executing transactions, including payments, withdrawals, or transfers. This process will also monitor and manage their activities effortlessly through the use of Klarpay AG’s dashboard.

By leveraging the new Entrepreneurs Accounts, members and customers will also be given the possibility to expand their global reach and conduct transactions effortlessly across multiple currencies around the world, while also benefiting from the security and stability of the Swiss financial ecosystem. Furthermore, in order to access larger balances, entrepreneurs can also opt for Deposit-Guaranteed Accounts, with an additional guarantee from a Tier 1 Bank in the region of Switzerland. Klarpay AG will also prioritise the process of remaining compliant with the laws and regulatory requirements of the region.

The launch of the Entrepreneur Accounts solution represents an important step into the company’s commitment to fostering financial development and financial inclusion, while also accelerating the overall process of providing a robust financial ecosystem for digital businesses and members.



