Financial institutions that become Principal Members of the Visa Network are typically larger institutions experienced in risk underwriting, credit management, billing customers, and collecting payments, as per the press release.

Additionally, firms that become Principal Members are able to issue cards, disburse cash, acquire merchants and hold settlement risks, among other capabilities.

Klarpay's Principal Member status will give it access to the Visa’s bank-to-bank cross-border business transactions network. It will also enable the fintech company to support direct card issuance.

Klarpay in the statement said its membership demonstrates its commitment to delivering services to its growing client base.