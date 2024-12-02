Klarnas payment services now available in Magento Commerce

A CBE simplifies the onboarding process for merchants by ensuring that strategic partner technologies are aligned to and distributed with the Magento core code. This removes the need for merchants to download and install extensions from Magento Marketplace. By distributing certain capabilities as CBEs in the Magento Commerce core code, the company can distribute updates and bug fixes with regular cadence.

The integration will allow merchants to activate Klarna’s Pay Now, Pay Later and Slice It, which will provide customers with flexibility in payments. Merchants will be able to integrate one or all of Klarna’s products based on local market availability, their own need and customer preference. Pay Now includes bank transfer and direct debit. Pay Later lets customers pay for goods up to 30 days after delivery by invoice, thus letting customers try before they buy. Slice It enables customers to spread the cost of their purchases over time at a low interest rate, giving them flexibility and increased purchasing power.