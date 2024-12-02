Klarnas Pay later service now available to Gymshark customers in the UK and the Nordics

Gymshark is a fitness apparel and accessories brand, manufacturer and online retailer based in the UK, with customers in over 150 countries. Klarna now works with 100,000 merchants to offer payment solutions to users across Europe and North America, being active in 14 countries.

The combination of Gymshark’s in-demand products and Klarna’s Pay later service enables Gymshark’s community of shoppers to order fitness apparel and pay after delivery. Moreover, this new service allows shoppers to try items on at home, keeping only what they like and paying afterwards.

