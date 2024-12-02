Klarna, V&D join forces for payment solution

As part of the agreement, the invoice will be sent after the delivery of the purchase and V&D customers will not need a bank card in order to place orders.

Klarna offers payment solutions such as a one-click purchase option for a range of online storefronts across Europe and did USD 200 million in revenue in 2013.

In 2014, Klarna and Sofort joined forces and formed the Klarna Group, a European provider in the field of alternative online payment solutions. The Klarna Group has over 1,000 employees and operates in 14 countries. The Klarna Group works with over 45,000 merchants and serves more than 25 million consumers.