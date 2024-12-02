Klarna to provide instalment loans for Walmart through OnePay

Under this agreement, OnePay will serve as the exclusive provider of instalment loans at Walmart, with Klarna powering the service.

The collaboration is expected to roll out within the year, giving Walmart shoppers the ability to finance a wide range of purchases, including electronics, home and garden products, and automotive items. Customers who qualify for financing will be able to select repayment plans ranging from three to 36 months, with loan management accessible via the OnePay app.

Expansion of OnePay’s financial offerings

OnePay, a consumer financial services platform backed by Walmart and Ribbit Capital, is already integrated into Walmart’s physical and digital shopping channels. The company provides a range of banking, credit, and payment products to its users, including Walmart customers and its US employees. By partnering with Klarna, OnePay is expanding its services to include instalment loans, further diversifying its financial offerings.

Representatives from Klarna noted that the agreement marks a significant development, as Walmart serves millions of customers each week. They stated that OnePay's decision to work exclusively with Klarna for instalment loans is a strong endorsement of Klarna’s services, and they look forward to supporting Walmart’s checkout process both online and in stores.

Officials from OnePay emphasised the importance of providing consumers with accessible and convenient financing options, particularly for those who rely on Walmart for everyday purchases. They highlighted that the collaboration with Klarna will streamline the shopping experience and expand payment choices for Walmart customers.

