Klarna to invest GBP 100 mln in UK for European expansion

This is another attempt from Klarna to increase its European footprint, after December 2013, when the company purchased German payment systems provider Sofort for USD 150 million, giving it a 10% share of the ecommerce payments market in Northern Europe.

Klarna offers payment solutions such as a one-click purchase option for a range of online storefronts across Europe and did USD 200 million in revenue in 2013. It has 15 million users and 15,000 merchants in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands and Austria. The company has raised USD 250 million in funding from investors including Sequoia Capital, DST and General Atlantic.