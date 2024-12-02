Klarna to expand its payments solutions to 10 new markets with ACI Worldwide

The new partnership brings Klarna’s payment products to 10 major markets, including the UK and the US. This will enable the European payments provider and licensed bank to expand its payments offering by leveraging ACI’s global network of payment providers and merchants.

ACI’s UP eCommerce Payments solution allows merchants to enable Klarna’s ‘Pay later’ and ‘Slice it’ payment options.

Klarna’s ‘Pay later’ and ‘Slice it’ payment options allow consumers to decide when to pay for items once they have received their goods. Instead of a request for credit or debit card details at the point of checkout, consumers are prompted for their email address and postcode, speeding up the checkout process and lowering cart abandonment rates.

Merchants can offer these alternatives to card payments without incurring risk – as Klarna takes on the credit risk assessment, settles with the merchant and then assumes responsibility for payment collection.

This solution is available in the following markets: U.S, United Kingdom, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands.

