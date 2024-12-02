



Following this announcement, eligible Apple Pay users in the region of Canada will have the possibility to access Klarna's flexible payment offerings, including pay later in four installments with no interest, or over longer periods with competitive APRs. This expansion also follows the feature's successful launches in the US and the UK in October this year.

Klarna will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Klarna’s expansion on Apple Pay in-app and online in Canada

This new integration is expected to make the world of flexible payment options even more accessible as consumers can make purchases using Klarna directly on an iPhone or iPad, in apps, and online with Apple Pay. At the same time, eligible clients will have the possibility to select 'Other Cards & Pay Later Options' when checking out on Apple Pay with an iPhone or iPad, and then select Klarna to access the options that are available to them. Once they agree to the terms and conditions, they can double-click the side button and authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID in order to confirm their purchase. Before approving the transaction, Klarna will make a new lending decision leveraging its underwriting checks, while making sure to not impact a client’s credit score as well.

Throughout this initiative, users will also have the possibility to enjoy all the privacy and security features that Apple Pay provides. As with all Apple Pay purchases, when a customer makes a transaction with Klarna, Apple does not keep a record of a user’s payment history.



