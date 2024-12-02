Klarna, Stripe to streamline online payments in the US

As a part of the agreement, Stripe will offer Klarnas instant payment solution through its interface, unlocking the exposure for the Swedish company, which entered the US in 2015.

Until now, the US company has offered credit card options like Mastercard and VISA and, due to this agreement, it will be able to offer instalment payments as well.

Earlier in August 2017, Klarna launched its free of charge peer-to-peer (P2P) payment service ‘Wavy.