



Following this announcement, the improved partnership has already optimised the manner in which Klarna accelerated its development process, doubling the number of new merchants offering Klarna for the first time in Q4 2024, compared to previous quarters.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Klarna x Stripe partnership

Klarna provides clients and customers with the possibility to choose optimised ways to make payments, including immediate transactions, short-term, interest-free BNPL, and longer-term financing.

Throughout this collaboration, businesses on Stripe will continue to develop and grow their revenue and offer clients more options in how they can make transactions and payments. At the same time, the companies aim to make Klarna available in multiple regions, allowing customers to choose its suite of solutions and benefit from improved possibilities.

With an engaged client base and a demonstrated ability to improve conversion, Klarna will focus on providing strong growth for merchants and businesses as well. In addition, a Stripe study found that companies offering Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) generated up to 14% more revenue from optimised conversion and improved average order values, a goal on which the companies will also focus through this deal. Stripe has also recently launched an industry-first function allowing firms to instantly and securely A/B test payment methods, without having to write any code.

Through this new launch, customers and partners will have the possibility to immediately access the benefits of the partnership.





