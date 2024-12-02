Klarna starts its own fixed-term deposit account in Germany

To start saving, consumers need to open a Klarna bank account in the latest version of the app, deposit money from an external account and transfer the desired amount to their savings account. With Fixed Deposit+, consumers have the choice between 4 maturities with effective annual interest rates of up to 1.15% and can start saving from EUR 1.

In Germany, Festgeld+ will complement Klarna's existing desktop fixed deposit offering and partnership with deposit marketplace Raisin. For additional security, Klarna offers biometric login with fingerprint or face recognition for additional security. Festgeldplus+ is the first of a series of new financial management features that will follow in 2022.