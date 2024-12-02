Klarna secures EUR 90 mln for Sofort acquisition

The fundraising has been directed by Klarna’s founders, with participation of investors like Sequoia Capital, General Atlantic and Atomico.

Sofort acquisition was completed in early March 2014 and the two companies formed Klarna Group, an Europe-ranged alternative online payments provider. Klarna Group’s services are used by over 25 million consumers and 45 000 online retailers across 14 European countries. Klarna Group has processed more than 140 million transactions and more than 1000 employees.

Sofort has 25,000 online shops in Germany, as well as Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Poland and UK.

On 6 February 2014 the Netherlands-based global payment services company Adyen partnered Sweden-based online retail payments company Klarna to deliver an invoice-based payment solution tailored for airlines and travel merchants.

