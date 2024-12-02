Klarna, Rancourt launch Slice it in 4 payment option

While 67% of US millenials do not own a credit card, Klarnas Slice it in 4 is meant to help shoppers purchase their orders without a credit agreement or long-term commitment. Four equal payments are automatically collected from the consumers chosen method of payment - one installment at purchase and three further payments every two weeks.There will be no upfront costs or interest, and the solution is offered online within the merchants existing checkout, thus ensuring the customers will not be redirected to other sites.

As the US consumers expect a variety of convenient payment options at checkout, Klarna provides younger, debt-conscious consumers, who prefer debit cards over credit cards, with the option to pay online and manage their finances, while still being able to make the purchases they want.