Klarna raises USD 20 mln from H&M to build new payment services

The investment will help in building an omnichannel payments service spanning H&M’s physical and online storefronts. The deal will cover in-store, mobile, and online payments, including payment options such as “try before you buy” pay later services, to be delivered through H&M’s app and its Club loyalty program.

The first phase of the partnership will go live in 2019 in H&M’s home market of Sweden before a global roll out. According to Tech Crunch, the companies did not disclose the valuation with this investment, the amount being communicated by a source close to the deal.

For more information about Klarna, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.