Klarna, Poq, Stripe partner to streamline Missguided app in the UK

Payments provider Klarna, SaaS platform Poq and online payments platform Stripe teamed up and decided to share their expertise in order to upgrade the shopping experience within the retailer’s app.

Thus, UK-based customers can now order items from the Missguided app and pay for them 30 days later, with no interest or fees.

