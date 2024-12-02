Klarna plans potential US IPO

According to the same source, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs are expected to lead the process, though final decisions are yet to be made and additional banks may join the effort. The IPO could occur in the first half of next year, but it's worth noting that nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing. Klarna's valuation was reduced to USD 6.7 billion in 2022, down from USD 46 billion in 2021, reflecting broader market trends and investor focus on profitability.

Klarna's executives and advisers believe that the IPO market will recover by 2025, which influenced their decision to pursue the listing. The company has not specified a target valuation for the IPO. Klarna's primary investors include Sequoia Capital, SoftBank, Bestseller Group, and Mubadala.

More information about Klarna

Klarna, founded in 2005, offers payment options that allow customers to delay payments or split them into interest-free instalments. The company was profitable until 2019, after which it prioritised growth in the US market, accepting increased credit losses as a consequence.

In July 2024, Klarna entered a collaboration with Adobe Commerce to allow merchants to implement its BNPL services. In essence, Klarna partnered with Adobe Commerce to provide merchants with the ability to implement its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions and other additional payment options.

As a digital commerce solution for merchants and brands, Adobe Commerce allowed them to create a more engaging shopping experience for their users, including B2B, B2C, and B2BB2C. Currently, the company supports retailers, consumer brands, manufacturers, and wholesale distributors worldwide.

