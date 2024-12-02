Klarna plans expansion and a payment card launch

Klarna has attracted the likes of private equity group Permira, Danish online fashion tycoon Anders Holch Povlsen, and Visa as shareholders in 2017.

Its payment card, currently in testing with about 1,000 people, will come with a variety of features including an attempt to “visualise your economy”, according to the companys CEO cited by Financial Times.

Klarna has approximately 2,000 workers divided into 250 teams, each focusing on a specific problem for customers and how to solve it. Earlier in June 2018, Etsy has integrated Klarna into the checkout process for its German website and app, providing buyers and sellers with additional payment option.

For more information about Klarna, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.