Klarna partners with Uber

Following this announcement, several customers and clients of Klarna will be given the possibility to access convenient and secure alternative payment methods across Uber’s ride-sharing and delivery platforms. This includes Uber and Uber Eats.

In addition, both firms will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries.





More information on the partnership

Klarna represents an AI-powered global payments network and shopping assistant that focuses on offering a more sustainable alternative to traditional credit cards, with zero interest. The firm conducts robust and secure eligibility checks in order to ensure that it only lends to individuals who are able to pay back, while also restricting the use of its solutions if a payment is missed. This takes place to stop debt building up and drive safer and optimised financial habits.

The partnership with Uber will enable customers in the US, Germany, and Sweden to access Klarna’s Pay Now option in order to pay for their next ride or delivery immediately. This process is expected to take place with just one click, while clients will have the option to track all their purchases in real time by leveraging the Klarna application.

Throughout this collaboration, users in the region of Sweden and Germany will be enabled to benefit from Klarna’s monthly payment option, as well as to access the possibility to bundle all of their purchases into a single, interest-free payment. This solution will coincide with customers’ monthly salary cycle, which is expected to make it easier to manage payments in one place, while also saving money on interest with no fees.

In addition, both Klarna and Uber will remain committed to the process of improving and localising payment experiences, making them more secure and efficient, while also contributing to the development of the local financial landscapes.







