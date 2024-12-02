Klarna partners with Rokt





Through this collaboration, Klarna aims to increase relevant experiences for consumers using its AI-powered shopping app. The objective of Rokt’s ecommerce solution is to allow companies to unlock additional revenues, acquire consumer at scale, and enhance their relationship with existing ones.











The partnership’s objective

Klarna and Rokt’s collaboration provides brands with the ability to target consumer segments by demographic and location, aiming to ensure that the ads displayed are relevant to the shopper. Moreover, the new offering enables Klarna customers to access deals from brands such as Hulu, HelloFresh, and AdoreMe.



According to officials, Klarna is committed to expanding its role as a growth partner for retailers and continuing to offer consumers tailored shopping experiences that meet their needs and preferences. With its partnership with Rokt, Klarna’s objective is to offer retailers the opportunity to connect with their target audience and maximise conversions, while creating more curated shopping experiences for consumers.





Klarna’s latest developments





In October 2023, Klarna



Moreover, at the beginning of September 2023, APEXX



Launched in 2005, Klarna currently has 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, with its AI-powered payment and shopping solutions aiming to improve the way individuals shop and pay online. Approximately 500,000 global retailers integrated Klarna's technology and marketing solutions to expand their businesses, including H&M, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, and Nike, among others.

About Rokt





At the beginning of August 2023, Rokt

By providing ecommerce technology, Rokt enables companies to increase value from transactions, offering relevant messages at the moment customers are most likely to convert. The company's machine-learning technology allows the processing of global transactions for enterprises like Live Nation, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, and HelloFresh. Currently, the company operates in 15 countries across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

