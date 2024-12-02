Klarna partners with Neiman Marcus

The collaboration introduces Klarna’s payment options to the retailers' online platforms, offering customers additional choices for managing their purchases. Shoppers can now choose from Klarna’s ‘Pay in 4,’ which divides payments into four interest-free instalments, financing plans that provide more extended payment options, or the traditional pay-in-full method for immediate transactions.

The service is live on the Neiman Marcus website at the time of writing and is set to launch for Bergdorf Goodman customers in January 2025.

The importance of flexible payments in high-end retail

This partnership marks Klarna’s expansion into the high-end retail sector, adding Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman to a list of over 600,000 retailers that use the platform. By offering flexible payment methods, Klarna aims to support consumers in navigating large purchases while helping luxury retailers broaden their audience reach.

Officials from Klarna noted the significance of the collaboration, stating that it provides greater purchasing flexibility for customers of two prominent luxury brands. They emphasised that the initiative aims to simplify access to high-end goods while adapting to consumers' financial preferences.

Similarly, officials from Neiman Marcus Group highlighted how the partnership aligns with their goals to enhance the shopping experience and connect with a wider demographic. Klarna’s ongoing expansion in the luxury market includes collaborations with global retailers such as Harrods and Liberty in London.

In December 2024, eBay extended its partnership with Klarna to make BNPL services available to eBay shoppers from Europe. Through this partnership, eBay customers gained the ability to pay over time by selecting from Klarna’s range of pay later payment options at the checkout.

This collaboration was expected to expand buyers’ choices in how they pay, continuing eBay’s aim to tap into a younger demographic.

For more information about Klarna, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.