Klarna partners with J.P. Morgan Payments

It’s worth noting that this marks the first time Klarna’s BNPL services will be integrated into J.P. Morgan Payments’ network. J.P. Morgan Payments, which handles more than USD 2 trillion in transactions annually according to the official press release, is one of the largest merchant acquirers globally.

The partnership is expected to expand Klarna’s reach by making its payment solutions available to a wider range of merchants and consumers.

Klarna’s integration with the J.P. Morgan Payments platform

Under the agreement, Klarna’s payment methods, including interest-free BNPL and flexible financing, will be incorporated into J.P. Morgan Payments’ Commerce Solutions Platform. The integration is set to go live later this year.

Regarding these new developments, representatives from Klarna noted that the collaboration will extend Klarna’s payment offerings to more businesses and advance the company’s goal of making its services widely accessible. They added that the partnership will provide consumers with additional flexibility while supporting business growth.

As part of the agreement, Klarna will also join the J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network, a programme designed to connect J.P. Morgan Payments' range of payment solutions with third-party providers. The initiative aims to help businesses refine and expand their payment strategies based on specific needs.





Other developments from Klarna

One of the most noteworthy developments from Klarna in 2025 is a potential US IPO. Klarna is prepared to unveil its listing plans as soon as April 2025, as it filed for an IPO to the US Securities and Exchange Commission in November. Klarna has not yet picked a listing venue in the region of the US at the time of writing.

Furthermore, Klarna has sought to cut costs and reduce its balance sheet ahead of an IPO, believing that artificial intelligence (AI) will allow it to almost halve its headcount. It has also been offloading loans in a drive in order to free up capital for lending growth and recently sold most of its UK portfolio to US hedge fund Elliott.

