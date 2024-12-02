With this partnership, shoppers will be able to choose Klarna for payments on Clover devices for on-store purchases. Klarna’s mission is to expand further into in-store shopping options, and, with this collaboration, businesses will be able to offer flexible payments, attracting more customers and boosting sales. Their customers will be able to access Klarna’s range of payment methods such as immediate debit payments and interest-free instalment payment options.











Shoppers can choose Klarna at Clover-powered stores

Clover, a Fiserv brand, provides solutions for payment needs, ensuring that running a small business is convenient and efficient for the owners, while allowing them to accept payments and optimise daily operations. Clover aims to support SMEs by allowing them to take payments and manage tasks with hardware, software, and tools for online orders, accounting, loyalty programmes, staff management, inventory, and more.

By joining forces with Klarna, the POS system provider leverages its presence across services and retail in the US to support and engage customers before, during, and after checkout. In-store shoppers at Clover-powered merchants will see a Klarna logo on the pre-screen of payment devices, with a larger rollout to new and existing clover merchants slated for early 2026. With this launch, Clover and Klarna aim to expand the partnership further to include ecommerce payments and future geographic growth.





Latest updates from Klarna

In April 2025, Aritzia, a Canadian clothing retail company, offered Klarna’s flexible and interest-free payment methods to its clients, both online and in select boutiques, in Canada and the US. As Klarna’s merchant network is in continuous expansion, working with Aritzia came as an addition to the company’s list of US retailers that chose its payment solutions. Additionally, the move solidified Klarna’s position as a payment partner for businesses globally, allowing the company to serve the needs, demands, and preferences of its customers.