Klarna partners with CarTrawler





As per the agreement, travellers can leverage Klarna’s full range of flexible payment options, including interest-free Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), when they book on approximately 70 airlines and 250 travel websites. Currently, CarTrawler combines over 2,000 car rental and mobility suppliers into a booking platform that enables 250 airlines and online travel agencies to provide car rental, airport transfer, and ride-hailing services on their websites.











Klarna – CarTrawler agreement capabilities

By working with CarTrawler, Klarna received the ability to go live on 25 airline websites across 15 countries, including Vueling, TAP AIR Portugal, and Eurowings, among others. Klarna and CarTrawler’s collaboration also allows the two companies to launch their services on additional websites in the near future. Furthermore, Klarna’s short-term, interest-free BNPL products are developed to prevent individuals from building up large balances, with the company lending to those who can afford to repay by conducting eligibility checks on every transaction. This offers a real-time view of a consumer’s financial situation. Klarna automatically restricts access to credit services when customers cannot fulfil a payment, preventing them from building up debt.



According to Klarna’s officials, the agreement allows the company to provide its payment methods to travellers across Europe, offering them flexible payment options and the ability to divide the cost of larger purchases. Representatives from CarTrawler stated that consumers nowadays require improved, flexible payment options. By joining forces with Klarna, the company can provide its partners to offer their customers more choice and budget control for car rental and airport transfers. Additionally, the agreement comes as a response to CarTrawler’s insight across its global travel network for modifying preferences in the market. The company highlighted that the collaboration falls in line with its commitment to continue to evolve its business considering what customers need and want. CarTrawler and Klarna focus on supporting airline and travel partners with more flexibility in consumer choice and assist them in driving revenue growth.





Klarna’s recent developments and collaborations





At the beginning of December 2023, Adyen

With a commitment to accelerate commerce by taking into consideration consumers’ needs, Klarna has over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day. Its AI-enabled payment and shopping solutions intend to reshape the way individuals shop and pay online and in-store. Currently, more than 500,000 global retailers integrate Klarna’s technology and solutions, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy’s, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike, and Airbnb.At the beginning of December 2023, Adyen expanded its global partnership with Klarna to allow the latter to benefit from its acquiring capabilities to simplify card payments for its customers. Previously, Adyen provided Klarna’s suite of payment methods to its customers for more than ten years. With the new development, Adyen assumed the role of acquiring a bank on behalf of Klarna’s consumer offerings, starting in Europe, North America, and Asia in 2024. As a payment provider, Adyen intended to support Klarna in making more simplified payments for its users worldwide.

