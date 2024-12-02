





In a bid to expand payment flexibility for consumers, Klarna partnered with Adobe Commerce to provide merchants with the ability to implement its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions and other additional payment options. As a digital commerce solution for merchants and brands, Adobe Commerce allows them to create a more engaging shopping experience for their users, including B2B, B2C, and B2BB2C. Currently, the company supports retailers, consumer brands, manufacturers, and wholesale distributors worldwide.On the other hand, since its launch, Klarna has been working towards simplifying commerce and supporting merchants and consumers. The company’s sustainable and AI-enabled payment and shopping solutions aim to improve how individuals shop and pay online or in-store, with nearly 550,000 global retailers integrating Klarna’s technology and marketing services to advance their operations. Some of them include H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy’s, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike, and Airbnb.By joining forces with Adobe Commerce, Klarna intends to facilitate a flexible, simplified, and more convenient way to accept payments for merchants, whilst improving the shopping experience for their users and increasing their operational capabilities. Representatives from Adobe Commerce underlined that Klarna’s global footprint is set to allow the company’s merchants to meet the evolving demands of their consumers and improve their position in the current digital economy. Moreover, the collaboration between the two firms expands access to Klarna’s payment solutions to merchants on Adobe Commerce and utilises their merged features to provide more value to customers.