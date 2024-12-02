Klarna partners with ABOUT YOU for payment methods in Germany and Switzerland

ABOUT YOU is now offering all customers in Germany and Switzerland the free "Pay Later 30" payment option, expanding Klarna's payment offering to the entire DACH region. So far, Germany was only offered Pay Now, for immediate payment of purchases, and in Austria Pay Now and "Pay Later 30", for purchase on account, were available. Klarna payment options have been available to ABOUT YOU customers in seven countries (Netherlands, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, and Norway) since 2020.

With the expansion to the entire DACH region, more customers can access Klarna's Pay Later option, which grants all customers a 30-day payment period for their purchases. At the same time, Klarna offers buyer protection in the event that a product does not arrive on time, is defective, or does not meet expectations. The launch of the partnership will be followed by a joint marketing campaign focusing on circular economy and responsible consumption.