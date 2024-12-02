Klarna opens waitlist for Klarna Card to US customers





The Klarna Card will bring the company's ‘Pay in 4’ service to a physical Visa card form issued by WebBank, helping consumers to pay overtime in four payments for any in-store or online purchase.

The Klarna Card offers US consumers the same control and flexibility when making purchases in physical stores that they get when using Klarna's Pay in 4 solution at a retailers' checkout or in the Klarna app. With a bi-weekly repayment schedule and credit checks, the Klarna Card will provide US consumers with a sustainable form of credit.

The card will soon be connected to Klarna's loyalty program, Vibe, helping consumers get more out of every dollar they spend. Members earn ‘vibes’ as part of the program, which can be redeemed for rewards at brands like Amazon, Walmart, Starbucks, Target, Finish Line, H&M, Sephora, and more. Vibe members also benefit from exclusive deals and gain early access to product drops. Consumers can sign up to the waitlist for the Klarna Card with one click, either directly in the latest version of the Klarna App or via desktop in the Klarna webapp.

Consumers can also reach the waitlist directly via the Klarna website. Consumers on the waitlist will receive an email as soon as they can apply for the Klarna Card. The Klarna Card will be available to US consumers soon and comes amid Klarna's growth in the US.

Earlier in 2022, Klarna has announced the launch of its first physical card for UK shoppers, in partnership with Visa.