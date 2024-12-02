The shop aims to support various mission-driven merchant partners and will be open from 23 July to 24 July in Los Angeles, California.

Visitors can shop a wide array of exclusive discounts and deals in fashion, beauty, and accessory brands, including Lunya, Rebecca Minkoff, Westman Atelier, and The Detox Market.

Klarna’s pop-up store aims to deliver a smooth shopping experience while also supporting a range of important causes from clean beauty to sustainable fashion. The Klarna Oasis follows all Klarna’s commerce and payments guidelines, allowing its customers to choose the company’s popular interest-free Pay in 4 option at checkout. The Buy Now, Pay Later provider will also facilitate donations, where interested customers can exchange second hand clothing and shoes for on-site discounts.

Launched in 2005, Klarna currently counts for over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day. It partnered more than 400,000 global retailers, merchants, and SMEs, including IKEA, Sephora, Macys, Nike, Saks, and H&M.