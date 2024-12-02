Klarna offers payments for newspaper articles and public transport

Dagens Nyheter, a Sweden-based newspaper, has already signed on with Klarna 2.0. SL, which runs the public transport in Stockholm, is also an early adopter of Klarna’s expanded service repertoire and will be using the service to sell bus, train and metro tickets using one click over a mobile phone.

On the consumer-to-consumer payments side, Klarna plans to enable buyers to pay other individuals for goods on Tradera, eBay’s Swedish auction website.

Klarna offers payment solutions such as a one-click purchase option for a range of online storefronts across Europe and did USD 200 million in revenue in 2013. It has 15 million users and 15,000 merchants in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands and Austria. The company has raised USD 250 million in funding from investors including Sequoia Capital, DST and General Atlantic.