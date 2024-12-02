



Currently offered to users across the US and UK with iPhone and iPad on iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 or later, Klarna’s flexible payment offering includes pay later in three or four instalments with no interest or over longer periods with APRs starting at 0%. Additionally, the company intends to expand its offering further beginning with Canada, with the launch planned for the upcoming months. Klarna’s Pay in 4 payment solution equips consumers with the ability to pay for their purchases between USD 35 and USD 2,000 in four fixed repayments, without interest.











The news comes shortly after Klarna launched a new storefront named Apple from Klarna, enabling customers to purchase Apple products leveraging its flexible payment options. Also, as an official Apple reseller, Klarna introduced a new payment option, Upgrade Financing, which provides Apple products at monthly payments starting from USD 7.99.





Pay with Klarna

The decision to introduce Klarna on Apple Pay can be attributed to the increased demand received by the company from its users, with the move supporting its commitment to making its payment options available at every checkout. When commenting on the news, representatives from Apple underlined that the announcement provides users across the US and UK with access to Klarna’s flexible payment options at checkout on Apple Pay while also benefiting from a secure and optimised experience.

With this integration, eligible users can choose Other Cards & Pay Later Options when checking out on Apple Pay with an iPhone or iPad and select Klarna to access the company’s products that are available to them. Following their agreement with the terms and conditions, customers confirm their purchase, with Klarna prompting a new lending decision leveraging its underwriting checks before approving the acquisition. Additionally, Klarna’s decision is not set to impact a customer’s credit score.





Klarna IPO