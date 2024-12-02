Klarna, Northzone invest EUR 300 mln in European fintech companies

A special interest Northzone has is in the’“second wave’ of fintech companies, ones that are addressing topics around compliance, as well as insurance sector.

Northzone is interested in mobile-first models, ecommerce, fintech and B2B software-as-a-service. Northzone’s fintech portfolio includes mobile payments firm iZettle and online payments processor Klarna, plus Market Invoice.

Northzone also invested in Auka, formerly mCash, a white label service that helps financial institutions launch their own mobile payments services.