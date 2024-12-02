Klarna, MyOnlineStore team up for online commerce solution

MyOnlineStore’s 42,000 SME retailers in the Netherlands will be able to accommodate transactions taking place via mobile, maximise checkout conversion rates and facilitate all types of card and iDeal transactions with Klarna’s pay after delivery service, Pay Later.

For new MyOnlineStore customers, Klarna Checkout will be their standard payment solution. As this is an automated integration, retailers will have their online shop up and running in no time.

Merchants will no longer need to spend time on multiple contracts with individual payment providers. Klarna online checkout with the Pay Later option included can be installed instantly, which means merchants can have their online shop up and running in a day.