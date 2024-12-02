Klarna, Mollie partner for online shopping across European countries

The Sweden-based payments startup Klarna and the Netherlands-based PSP startup Mollie will work together more intensively, since the payment solutions from Klarna will be available as standard for the more than 55,000 customers Mollie has in Europe.

In the four countries in which the partnership will be in force the “try before you buy” option of Klarna will be embedded amongst the other payment methods Mollie already offers, while in Germany and Finland “Slice it” will also be available, thus customers will be able to spread the cost of their purchase into equal monthly payments.

In October 2018, Klarna has raised USD 20 million from H&M to build new payment services for the fashion retailer.

For more information about Klarna, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.