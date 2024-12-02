Klarna makes a debut on debt capital markets

The company has issued subordinated notes totalling USD 35.2 mln. Currently, Klarna handles about 10% of all online transactions in Europe, according to reuters.com.

In 2015, based on an equity financing round, Klarna had a USD 2.25 bln valuation after Swedish insurer Skandia bought a 1-percent stake for 200 million crowns, Swedish media have reported.

Klarna investors include the founders, Sequoia Capital, Skype founder Niklas Zennstroms Atomico, General Atlantic, DST, Wellington Management and Wellcome Trust. Michael Moritz, a Sequoia Capital partner whose milestone investments include Google and PayPal, is also on its board of directors.

Klarna users do not have to create an account or type in credit card details when checking out in an online store using its services, entering instead as little as an email address and zip code to settle the bill while having the option of paying Klarna later, as with a normal credit card.