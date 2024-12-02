Klarna launches Virtual Shopping tool

Virtual Shopping builds on technology from Hero, which Klarna acquired in July 2021. The solution was already live with 300 brand partners but now extends to Klarna’s base of more than 400,000 global merchants. Customers can access Virtual Shopping on retail websites, and merchants can connect their employees to these customers via the Klarna Store app.

US ecommerce sales are expected to hit USD 1.033 trillion in 2022, a 14.1% annual increase, per eMarketer forecasts from Insider Intelligence. And its share of total retail sales will increase to account for more than one-fifth of total US retail sales by 2026, the news and intelligence platform continues to forecast.

As 13% of global consumers said that the shopping experience isn’t as good online and the lack of sales assistance is a drawback to online shopping, as per eMarketer, Klarna is predicted to use Virtual Shopping as a merchant acquisition tool and volume driver.