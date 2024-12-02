Klarna launches rewards programme and Pay Now in nine markets

Klarna already provides a global rewards programme and has recently introduced a new payment method, Pay Now, which allows customers to immediately pay in full for any of their online purchases. The further expansion of these two products will enable the company to server a broader audience of fast-growing verticals, while improving customer loyalty and building engagement.

Consumers can now access all Klarna’s products and manage their payments through the Klarna App. For each payment made, either through the platform’s interest-free installments or through the Pay Now option, members earn points, which can later be redeemed for rewards at world-class brands, including Amazon, Footlocker, H&M, and Walmart.

The new rewards programme will be available for customers from the UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Canada, and New Zealand, while the Pay Now option previously launched in 2021 will include the markets of Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland, and Canada.