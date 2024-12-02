



Through this move, users across the US and several European markets, including the UK, Sweden, Germany, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Poland, are set to be able to access Zoom’s premium services with scaled financial flexibility. The initiative focuses on making digital collaboration more accessible, affordable, and convenient for both businesses and individuals.











The announcement comes just after Klarna and Worldpay expanded their collaboration to enable new merchants to offer the former’s services to their customers. The agreement allowed Klarna to become a network of choice delivered as a default payment method for Worldpay’s merchants globally, together with card payments. In addition, partnering with Worldpay supported Klarna in advancing its objectives and converting itself from an alternative payment system added at a retailer’s request to a default option which merchants expect.





Zoom Workplace subscriptions now more convenient

As of the announcement, customers in 16 regions can leverage Klarna to manage Zoom Workplace subscriptions, with Pay Now available in all countries and Pay Later options in the US, Sweden, and Germany. The two companies mention their plans to introduce additional features and expand market availability in 2025. Also, the agreement substantially scales Klarna and Zoom’s reach, providing more individuals with the ability to collaborate and stay connected in the current digital-first work environment.

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Klarna underlined that their company works towards delivering its payment options at every checkout. Offering flexible payment methods with Zoom Workplace is set to further assist its commitment while enabling users to access premium collaboration tools without upfront costs. At the same time, the initiative is set to increase Klarna’s network growth, with more customers adopting its payment solutions to access Zoom’s services. This scales both platforms’ ecosystems via increased user acquisition and global reach. Additionally, Zoom comes as the latest brand to launch Klarna’s services simultaneously in several countries, with the deal following multi-market rollouts with Airbnb and Uber.

For more information about Klarna, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.