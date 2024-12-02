Klarna launches Pay in 3 service in Slovakia

Leveraging artificial intelligence, Klarna's payment and shopping service will be available to Slovak customers through the Klarna application and at integrated retail partners' online stores. Globally, Klarna has over 550,000 retail partners, including several local and international brands in Slovakia such as About You, GAP, Orsay, Sportega, Lentiamo, and Joom.

Pay in 3 allows consumers to split their purchases into three interest-free payments, with the initial instalment paid upfront and subsequent instalments billed every 30 days. This feature enables consumers to manage their expenses more evenly while receiving their goods before completing the full payment.

Slovak consumers can access the same functionality through the Klarna application's shopping browser when shopping at integrated retail partners. With over 25 million monthly active users according to Forbes.sk, the Klarna App offers various features, including payments, order tracking, and budget management.

Representatives from Klarna cited by the same source emphasised their commitment to providing a seamless shopping experience for both companies and customers. They view the Pay in 3 solution as a cornerstone for building strong and long-term relationships with business partners in Slovakia.

More information about Klarna

Klarna has experienced significant growth in Central and Eastern Europe, including Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Romania. The expansion into Slovakia follows the successful entry into the Czech Republic and reflects the increasing demand for flexible payment solutions in the region.

In April 2024, Klarna announced a global partnership with Uber to provide clients in the US, Germany, and Sweden with the possibility to pay with Klarna on Uber and Uber Eats. Following this announcement, several customers and clients of Klarna gained the ability to access convenient and secure alternative payment methods across Uber’s ride-sharing and delivery platforms. This includes Uber and Uber Eats.

For more information about Klarna, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.