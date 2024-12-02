Klarna launches new Sign in with Klarna product





Following this announcement, the solution is expected to save time for customers by fast-tracking the online purchase procedures and, if they consent to share their data and information, it will unlock personalised offers from traders. At the same time, the tool will increase their control over their data, in order to optimise the overall security of their shopping experience.







More information on the product launch

The `Sign in with Klarna` was made available in 23 countries: the US, the UK, Ireland, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Poland, as well as the Czech Republic and Romania.

The solution will give customers and traders the possibility to automatically fill in client details to speed up the online checkout process, as well as accelerate the overall development of the industry. Klarna will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of its users, while also remaining compliant with the laws and regulatory requirements of the local industries.

`Sign in with Klarna` launched first with the restaurant app Maitres and the marketplace Tradera during the test period, and the company decided to launch it globally because of its secure and efficient features. At the same time, the tool was developed in order to provide clients with more control over their own data and it is currently expected to become as common as other Klarna payment solutions.

In addition, the solution will enable customers to choose which data Klarna shares with the merchants and traders, aiming to provide users with a personalised shopping experience. For example, the data of purchase histories that allow personalised product recommendations will be based on interests, as well as size, style, and color preferences for clothing.

Users will be enabled to save time by logging in or registering with a secure and efficient checkout process. During the registration procedure, the client will be enabled to choose what data they want to share with the traders and merchants, signing up for any membership or bonus programmes offered by the business.

Through this process, traders will gain access to personal data with consent from the user, while also using it for memberships and providing clients with personal recommendations based on their purchase history. The verification process of the customer’s data is expected to be entirely handled by Klarna, which will offer cost savings for traders who do not need to pay third-party solutions in order to confirm the customer’s identity via email or SMS.



