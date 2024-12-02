



Following a long-standing collaboration between Klarna and Adyen, in which the two firms focused on optimising payments and augmenting the customer experience for online retailers, the current move marks a development in their commitment to further serve the needs, demands, and preferences of individuals and businesses. In addition, Klarna is set to substantially grow its operations, with the company already steadily expanding its presence in physical stores in recent years apart from its solid online presence. At the time of the announcement, Adyen was the first payment service provider (PSP) to launch Klarna simultaneously on all physical payment terminals globally.











As per the information detailed in the press release, after a pilot phase, the new offering is set to be available for a wider rollout in October 2024. When commenting on the news, representatives from Klarna underlined their mission to enable consumers to pay with their company’s flexible payment options at any checkout, regardless of location. At the same time, Adyen highlighted that the launch underlines the capabilities of its partnership with Klarna as the two companies bring the latter’s Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payment method to in-store terminals.Furthermore, Adyen is set to introduce Klarna’s Dynamic QR solution, which enables customers to conduct payments by scanning a QR code displayed on the Adyen terminal and completing the transaction on their mobile devices. Individuals across Europe, North America, and Australia can pay for their purchases by leveraging one of Klarna’s interest-free BNPL payment options and can track their transactions in the company’s app.

Klarna’s recent partnerships