Klarna launches its Gift Card Store in the UK





Following this announcement, Klarna has partnered with Blackhawk Network (BHN), a global branded payments provider, in order to launch the Klarna Girft Card Store for customers and clients in the region of the UK.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs of users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the Klarna Gift Card Store launch

Throughout this initiative, clients will be given the possibility to buy gift cards from an extensive selection of brands, as well as pay for them while leveraging Klarna’s range of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) tools and the instant debit option, Pay Now.

Within the Klarna application, UK shoppers will also have the possibility to buy gift cards from a range of merchants, including Airbnb, Argos, Fortnite, adidas, IKEA, Playstation, Deliveroo, H&M, Wagamama, Currys, and Uber, with more being expected to be added every week. At the same time, the Gift Card Store will also provide a simple mechanism to send gift cards to family and friends, including options that offer a personalised note or a scheduled delivery.

Furthermore, with digital gift cards now sharing over 50% of the UK market, Klarna’s solutions also include a barcode that enables users to redeem their cards both digitally and in-store. According to the press release, the company plans to roll out the Gift Card Store to more European markets by the end of 2024 as well.



For more information about Klarna, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.