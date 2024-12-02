Klarna launches its first physical card in the UK

The new Klarna and Visa card allows customers to delay payments on their purchases, both online and in-store. According to the company’s officials, the same card is already available for customers in Sweden and Germany, and it counts for over 800,000 users so far.

Initially, the new Klarna card will only include the ‘Pay in 30’ feature, which allows customers to pay down their debt in 30 days but the Swedish fintech mentioned it plans on including additional payment options soon. The card will send push notifications to a customer’s phone whenever they make a transaction and users can extend their due date on their payment by up to 10 days, without any costs.

According to the company’s officials, the card aims to bring the benefits of BNPL to the offline world, allowing shoppers to take control of their instore purchases while still enjoying the flexibility that comes with a Buy Now, Pay Later payment solution.

The UK was the first territory outside the European Union to adopt a Klarna physical card, as it is part of the company’s extensive expansion strategy that has been running in the UK and the US.